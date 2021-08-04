Dodgers fan handed out anti-Astros chant cards before game

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have waited a long time to let the Houston Astros know how they truly feel about them, and they finally had an opportunity to do so on Tuesday night. Some of them may have been even more prepared than we anticipated.

One Dodgers fan handed out flyers to people as they entered the stadium instructing them on how to taunt the Astros. The chant card mentioned how the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series. That was the year Houston was found to have concocted an elaborate sign-stealing scheme.

Dodger fans are being handed this before they enter the park. To whomever set this up: THIS IS GOLD! pic.twitter.com/CFUcqFqK5g — Dodgers Tailgate (@DodgersTailgate) August 4, 2021

“The Astros cheated us out of a World Championship,” the card read. “This is OUR chance as fans to help settle the score.”

It’s unclear if the instructions helped, but fans at Dodger Stadium certainly let the visiting team have it. The boos were deafening at times, and trash cans were thrown onto the field on multiple occasions. That, of course, was a reference to the Astros relaying opposing teams’ signs by banging on a trash can.

Another trash can was thrown on the field during tonight's Astros-Dodgers game, this time during Altuve's 2nd AB. pic.twitter.com/PQO4KAdOsj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2021

Some fans waived foam asterisks around:

Altuve walks back to dugout with foam finger asterisks in his face pic.twitter.com/Fzz3mjukun — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) August 4, 2021

Whether it has been hilarious walk-up songs or fake photo requests from fans, the Astros have been hearing it on the road all season long. The Dodgers finally ended their championship drought last year, but their fans are always going to feel they were cheated out of a title in 2017.