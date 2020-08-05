Video: Dodgers-Padres game ends on thrilling double play

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Wednesday night and locked up the win on a thrilling double play to end the game.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was pitching in the bottom of the 9th and looking to end a 7-5 game. He got a strikeout but then allowed a walk and two hits to bring in a run and put runners on the corners with one out.

Manny Machado was up and hit a line drive to left field that was caught by Chris Taylor, who then threw home to get Trent Grisham at the plate to end the game.

The god himself, Chris Taylor, just made one hell of a throw to home plate pic.twitter.com/PltnvGe2Nq — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) August 6, 2020

The play was reviewed and upheld with Grisham being called out to end the game.

The Dodgers took two of three in the series against a Padres team that entered the series 6-4.