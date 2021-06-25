Video: This may be the biggest baserunning blunder of the season

Cleveland Indians outfielder Eddie Rosario delivered a clutch hit to lead his team to a win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. While a go-ahead hit always feels great, it must have been even more satisfying for Rosario on a night where he made an embarrassing blunder earlier in the game.

Rosario stole a base in the sixth inning as Bobby Bradley struck out. The throw to second from Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt was off the mark and skipped into center field, which led to Rosario taking a few steps toward third. Rosario decided not to advance another base and casually walked back to second. As he was looking toward the infield, Andrelton Simmons quickly threw the ball to Jorge Polanco, who had snuck in behind Rosario. Polanco quickly applied the tag and Rosario was called out to end the inning.

Here’s the video:

Add this to the worst baserunning blunders of the year file pic.twitter.com/m36qpRGSzz — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 25, 2021

Fortunately, Rosario’s single two innings later drove in two runs to give the Indians a 3-1 lead. They ended up winning 4-1, so the hit was the definition of redemption.

We see some horrible baserunning blunders across the majors from time to time, and Rosario’s was right up there with the worst of them. His eighth-inning hit definitely eliminated the stench, though.