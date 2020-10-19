Braves run themselves out of big inning with terrible baserunning

The Atlanta Braves burned themselves on Sunday with some more bad baserunning during the NLCS.

Atlanta took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning of Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Braves got a pair of walks and then an RBI single from Austin Riley to start the inning and go up 3-2.

A wild pitch put Dansby Swanson on third and Riley on second with nobody out. The Braves had a chance to really break things open, but then they screwed things up.

Nick Markakis hit a sharp ground ball to third, and Swanson broke for home. Justin Turner threw home to cut off the run and get Swanson in a rundown. Not only did the Dodgers tag out Swanson for the out, but they also got Riley trying to move to third.

The Dodgers went from being on the ropes to getting out of the jam. They were lucky to escape only trailing 3-2.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, this is a continuation of an ongoing theme. Marcell Ozuna made a costly mistake on the bases in Game 5. Then in Game 6, it was Ozzie Albies committing a mistake. And in Game 7, it was both Swanson and Riley tag-teaming to run the Braves out of a big inning.