Braves run themselves out of big inning with terrible baserunning
The Atlanta Braves burned themselves on Sunday with some more bad baserunning during the NLCS.
Atlanta took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning of Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Braves got a pair of walks and then an RBI single from Austin Riley to start the inning and go up 3-2.
A wild pitch put Dansby Swanson on third and Riley on second with nobody out. The Braves had a chance to really break things open, but then they screwed things up.
Nick Markakis hit a sharp ground ball to third, and Swanson broke for home. Justin Turner threw home to cut off the run and get Swanson in a rundown. Not only did the Dodgers tag out Swanson for the out, but they also got Riley trying to move to third.
Not your typical double play, but one the @Dodgers needed. #NLCS pic.twitter.com/0mgrqRF9Xa
— MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2020
The Dodgers went from being on the ropes to getting out of the jam. They were lucky to escape only trailing 3-2.
Unfortunately for Atlanta, this is a continuation of an ongoing theme. Marcell Ozuna made a costly mistake on the bases in Game 5. Then in Game 6, it was Ozzie Albies committing a mistake. And in Game 7, it was both Swanson and Riley tag-teaming to run the Braves out of a big inning.