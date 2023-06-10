Video: Elly De La Cruz hilariously runs through stop sign and scores anyway

We are running out of words to describe Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz … and he is not even one week into his MLB career.

The 21-year-old rookie De La Cruz provided another electrifying moment on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. With De La Cruz on first base in the seventh inning, Reds teammate Spencer Steer hit a drive to the outfield that Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman took a bad angle to. De La Cruz went zooming around the bases and blew right through a stop sign that Reds third base coach J.R. House put up. It did not matter though as De La Cruz scored anyway to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.

Check out the hilarious play.

Elly De La Cruz ran right through the stop sign and scored pic.twitter.com/Q13CNYAeqN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 10, 2023

The shortstop phenom De La Cruz probably felt like taking a risk since the Reds already had such a big lead (and may have been out if the throw from the cutoff man had been on the money). But that was still really impressive self-confidence from De La Cruz, who was right on the heels of lead runner Jonathan India too.

For De La Cruz, who was just called up on June 6, his speed is for real. He stole 47 bags in the minors last season and had swiped 12 of them in just 42 games this season before getting promoted by the Reds. And oh yeah, De La Cruz can launch baseballs over 450 feet into the distance as well.