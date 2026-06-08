Video: Fan dangles kid over the railing in wild attempt to retrieve a ball during an MLB game

A young fan just made a wild new memory at an MLB game.

During Sunday’s series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., a fan held a kid by his feet and dangled him over the railing in an attempt to retrieve a stuck baseball.

However, the mission to secure the baseball souvenir failed as a stadium attendant rushed over to stop it.

The Reds fan seemed frustrated that he and someone who appeared to be his son were unable to reach the ball, which was mere feet away.

Here is a video of that daring effort.

Funny and diabolical moment from the Reds game earlier today.



This kid wanted the ball so his dad held him by the feet to try to get it until security quickly said absolutely not.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5MNma4cX5H — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) June 8, 2026

The attendant might have also made the situation a little bit more dangerous by grabbing the man’s arm. Fortunately, the Reds fan did not accidentally lose his grip on the kid, who, for what it’s worth, was also holding onto the LED board with his right hand for extra stability.

Apart from their foiled plan to steal the baseball, the Reds fans also saw Cincinnati lose to the Cardinals, 5-3, resulting in a three-game sweep at the hands of their MLB divisional rivals.

There should be other — and safer — opportunities for them to get a baseball during a game.