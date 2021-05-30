 Skip to main content
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. hilariously does splits dodging pitch

May 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Fernando Tatis Jr. can do some special things on the baseball field, including even the way he avoids pitches.

Tatis smacked a huge 3-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth on Saturday to tie San Diego’s game against Houston. Prior to that, the Astros had success throwing inside on Tatis. One pitch missed so far inside it nearly hit him.

The flexible shortstop ended up doing the splits to avoid the pitch. Check the video:

Tatis wasn’t too rattled. He ended up hitting the big home run in the 9th, and the game went to extras. San Diego won 11-8 in 12 to improve to 34-19.

Tatis has been an absolute monster lately and is up to 15 home runs and a 1.079 OPS. He has smacked seven home runs since May 9.

