Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. hits tying home run somehow past Chris Taylor

Fernando Tatis Jr. turned the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers game into the gift that keeps on giving.

The Padres and Dodgers entered extra innings on Wednesday night tied at 1. They remained tied until the top of the 15th, when the Dodgers scored two runs. First it was Billy McKinney with an RBI single to make it 2-1, and then Trea Turner delivered a run-scoring hit to make it 3-1.

Just when you thought the game might finally end, Tatis changed everything.

The Padres stud, who was previously 0-for-6 in the game with four strikeouts, took Corey Knebel deep to the opposite field. Oddly, it looked like Chris Taylor was tracking the ball for a catch but somehow missed it. The ball bounced over the wall for a tying 2-run home run.

Yes, and that’s how the game continued five hours after it began. Despite Tatis’ heroics, the Dodgers retook the lead in the top of the 16th.

The Padres are fighting to make the playoffs after looking like a lock for the postseason a month ago. This is the type of game they need.