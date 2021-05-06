Video: Gleyber Torres scores on embarrassing Astros blunder

Gleyber Torres accomplished something on Thursday that we probably will not see again this MLB season, and it was made possible by some inexcusable laziness from the Houston Astros.

With the New York Yankees trailing 5-3 in the bottom of eighth inning, Torres managed to score all the way from first on an infield single. The Astros had the shift on against Aaron Hicks, who stung a ground ball up the middle. Carlos Correa did a nice job of knocking the ball down, but no one was covering third base.

Torres recognized that third base was uncovered and kept running. He then quickly noticed that no one had covered home plate, either. He came all the way around to score, as you can see below:

Not only was that a horrendous defensive lapse from the Astros, but it came late in a game in which they were leading by two runs. In a series where they were already ruthlessly mocked by those in attendance, the Astros definitely didn’t need to give Yankees fans more ammunition.