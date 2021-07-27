Video: Javy Baez taunted the ever-loving crap out of Amir Garrett

Javy Baez delivered a walk-off hit for the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, and he sure took pleasure in taunting Amir Garrett afterwards.

Garrett and Baez have history dating back to a 2019 game when the Cincinnati Reds pitcher taunted Baez after striking out the Chicago Cubs infielder. The next season, Baez stood up to Garrett after the pitcher chirped at Anthony Rizzo.

So when Baez came in to pinch hit against Garrett in the bottom of the ninth with one out and the bases loaded on Monday, the two players were already talking. But Baez got the best of things, delivering a shot to deep center field to win the game 6-5.

Baez was so busy taunting Garrett after the hit that he barely made it to first base.

Javy Baez records the walk-off hit against Amir Garrett a couple months after a benches clearing incident in Cincinnati Baez immediately yells at Garrett after the hit, and Garrett continues to yell from his dugout as the Cubs leave the field pic.twitter.com/3BMyssSBJ2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 27, 2021

You can be assured that Garrett and the Reds won’t be happy about that. You also have to wonder if the league will have anything to say to Baez after that display. Nick Castellanos was suspended for less.