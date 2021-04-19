Nick Castellanos denied in appeal of 2-game suspension

Nick Castellanos lost his appeal of a two-game suspension from MLB.

Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Jake Woodford in the fourth inning of the Cincinnati Reds-St. Louis Cardinals game on April 3. After scoring on a wild pitch, Castellanos popped up and yelled in Woodford’s face (seen here). Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina went right after Castellanos for yelling at Woodford, and the benches for both teams cleared.

MLB suspended Castellanos two games, citing “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”

Castellanos’ agent was upset with the suspension, as you would expect.

Castellanos appealed, but MLB said Monday the suspension was being upheld. MLB cited health-and-safety protocols as rationale for suspension.

Castellanos may not have initiated physical contact, but he did yell in his opponent’s face, which was a deliberate act of taunting. MLB wasn’t letting that slide. The Reds outfielder will begin serving his suspension on Tuesday.