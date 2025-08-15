Video shows John Fisher getting cursed at in Sutter Health Park

John Fisher got just the reception you would expect him to at the new (temporary) home of The Athletics.

The Athletics owner Fisher was in attendance at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. for Wednesday’s game between his team and the Tampa Bay Rays. At one point in the game, Fisher walked down the edge of the field towards a tunnel area in the lower stands.

Once the home crowd saw Fisher, they let him hear it. Fisher (wearing a green hat) received loud boos and even a few expletives. The moment was captured on video, which you can see at the link here.

The 64-year-old Fisher has been a majority owner of the A’s since 2005. He has since managed to become arguably the single most hated man in Oakland after successfully orchestrating the franchise’s move out of the city, which was finalized last year. The Athletics, now no longer known as the “Oakland Athletics,” are playing temporarily at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park through at least 2027 before their expected move to a new stadium in Las Vegas.

Fisher has been accused of tanking the Athletics in order to facilitate the franchise’s move to Las Vegas (through some alleged combination of penny-pinching, selling off the team’s most popular and talented players, and failing to act in good faith with regard to negotiations on a new stadium in Oakland). As such, Oakland fans managed to make some impressive demonstrations in protest of Fisher before the team eventually left.

At the time of the Athletics’ final game in Oakland last season, Fisher reportedly had not attended a game for nearly two full seasons. But now that the team is playing in Sacramento, Fisher is apparently back (and getting berated).