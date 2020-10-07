Video: Josh Reddick breaks bat over knee like Bo Jackson after strikeout

Josh Reddick pulled a Bo Jackson after an at-bat did not go his way during Game 3 of the ALDS between his Oakland A’s and the Houston Astros in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Reddick was batting against A’s reliever Liam Hendriks with two outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the eighth inning. His team was down 9-7, so Reddick had a nice opportunity to tie the game with a hit.

Instead, Reddick fanned at some 98-mph heat from Hendriks down the middle. A frustrated Reddick then snapped his bat over his knee.

When they say emotions run high in October, this is what they mean. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/Aa3b2Il6pw — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 7, 2020

Reddick was pinch hitting for Martin Maldonado and only had one opportunity to make an impact in the game, and he failed. That likely explains his accentuated reaction.

Houston went down 1-2-3 in the ninth inning.

Hendriks was the difference in the game. He pitched three innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit while striking out four. He was credited with the win.

The Astros still lead the series 2-1. And you can probably spare Reddick from the trash can talk too.