 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 17, 2023

Video of Ken Griffey Jr. taking batting practice at WBC goes viral

March 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Ken Griffey Jr waving

Jul 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former baseball player and Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. is honored during a special presentation during the Hank Aaron weekend before the Atlanta Braves game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Griffey Jr’s swing is still as sweet in 2023 as it was in 1993.

The retired Baseball Hall of Famer Griffey, who is a coach for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, stepped into the batting cage on Friday and took some hacks. It was part of a friendly batting practice battle between Griffey and former MLB All-Star catcher Brian McCann, also a Team USA coach.

Here is the video.

Notice how pretty much the entire team gathered around the batting cage to watch Junior hit. That familiar lefty swing remains one of the purest sights on the planet, even now that Griffey is 53 years old.

A 13-time All-Star who retired in 2010, Griffey remains plenty active around Major League Baseball. In fact, he recently became a meme during an MLB All-Star Weekend appearance.

Article Tags

Ken Griffey Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus