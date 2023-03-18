Video of Ken Griffey Jr. taking batting practice at WBC goes viral

Ken Griffey Jr’s swing is still as sweet in 2023 as it was in 1993.

The retired Baseball Hall of Famer Griffey, who is a coach for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, stepped into the batting cage on Friday and took some hacks. It was part of a friendly batting practice battle between Griffey and former MLB All-Star catcher Brian McCann, also a Team USA coach.

Here is the video.

Notice how pretty much the entire team gathered around the batting cage to watch Junior hit. That familiar lefty swing remains one of the purest sights on the planet, even now that Griffey is 53 years old.

A 13-time All-Star who retired in 2010, Griffey remains plenty active around Major League Baseball. In fact, he recently became a meme during an MLB All-Star Weekend appearance.