Video: Kole Calhoun gives Diamondbacks latest embarrassing blunder

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a mess this season, and they committed their latest embarrassing blunder on Sunday.

Arizona had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs with the game tied at two. Kole Calhoun was batting and hit a ground ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who went home to cut off the run. Rizzo’s effort was successful. But what he likely never imagined was being able to turn it into a double play.

For some reason, Calhoun stopped running, allowing Robinson Chirinos to throw back to first for the double play.

The Diamondbacks find a new and creative way to get no runs out of a bases-loaded situation, as Kole Calhoun forgets to run all the way to first base. pic.twitter.com/hpXTXD9ljw — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) July 18, 2021

That’s bad.

Calhoun said after the game that he was minding his hamstring and that’s why he hesitated. But he still recognized his error.

Calhoun said, coming off the hamstring surgery, part of his delay was he was taking stock to make sure he didn't hurt anything. But he's not sure why he stopped to pick up his helmet. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) July 18, 2021

Arizona still won the game 6-4 despite the mistake. They maintain the worst record in MLB at 27-68. But at least this time their error was on the bases and not in the field.