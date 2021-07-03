Video: Diamondbacks embarrass themselves again with fielding error

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the worst record in MLB, and it shows on the field.

In the eighth inning of Friday’s 11-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, the Diamondbacks made a Little League play.

Jaylin Davis was pinch-hitting with nobody on and two outs in the top of the eighth. He popped a ball to shallow right that fell between three Diamondbacks players.

You've seen the Diamondbacks drop balls between two fielders. But what about three? pic.twitter.com/ytyP1xnU3G — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) July 3, 2021

That’s embarrassing, especially for an MLB team. What’s sad is this has become a theme for them. Just over a month ago, they had a similar blunder against the Mets.

Yep, they’re 23-61 for a reason.