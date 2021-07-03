 Skip to main content
Video: Diamondbacks embarrass themselves again with fielding error

July 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Diamondbacks fielders

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the worst record in MLB, and it shows on the field.

In the eighth inning of Friday’s 11-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, the Diamondbacks made a Little League play.

Jaylin Davis was pinch-hitting with nobody on and two outs in the top of the eighth. He popped a ball to shallow right that fell between three Diamondbacks players.

That’s embarrassing, especially for an MLB team. What’s sad is this has become a theme for them. Just over a month ago, they had a similar blunder against the Mets.

Yep, they’re 23-61 for a reason.

