Video: Kyle Tucker robs Javy Baez of home run

May 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Kyle Tucker robs Javy Baez of a homer

The Houston Astros shut out the Detroit Tigers at home on Sunday, and that would not have been possible without an incredible catch from Kyle Tucker.

Tucker helped Houston preserve the shutout when he robbed Javy Baez of a home run in the top of the ninth. He timed his jump perfectly and made an outstanding play.

The Astros gave up just one hit as a team. Starter Jake Odorizzi pitched five innings of one-hit ball before Cristian Javier and Hector Neris combined for four hitless frames. If not for the outstanding grab from Tucker, Neris’ line would have looked a lot worse.

