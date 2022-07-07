Video: Lance Lynn went viral for graphic K strut

Lance Lynn is known for being one of the most fiery pitchers in baseball, and we saw another example of that after he struck out a batter in the Chicago White Sox’s win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Lynn struck out Ryan Jeffers on a high fastball to end the top of the 4th inning. After blowing the pitch by the Twins catcher, Lynn spun around and grabbed his crotch as he walked off the mound.

Lance Lynn. K Strut of the Year Nominee. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ke4V0gltX2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 6, 2022

At least Lynn didn’t do the gesture right in Jeffers’ direction. Still, it was quite the statement.

Remember, this is the same Lynn who recently got into a heated exchange with one of his own coaches in the dugout (video here). The right-hander wears his heart on his sleeve. Or, in this case, his pants.