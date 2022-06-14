 Skip to main content
Lance Lynn offers great explanation for spat with White Sox coach

June 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Lance Lynn talks with Joe McEwing

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn had what looked like a heated argument with third base coach Joe McEwing during Monday night’s game, and many speculated that the pitcher was unhappy with his team’s defensive alignment. Lynn says the debate was about something totally unrelated to baseball.

Lynn made his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings of a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers. At one point during Chicago’s 9-5 win, Lynn and McEwing were shown having a heated discussion in the dugout (video here).

Lynn was asked after the game about his animated disagreement with McEwing. The right-hander joked that the two men were arguing about which cut of steak is best.

That explains it.

Lynn is a passionate guy. We saw another example of that when he was furious over a substance check last season. Apparently he is just as enthusiastic about red meat.

