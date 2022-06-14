Lance Lynn offers great explanation for spat with White Sox coach

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn had what looked like a heated argument with third base coach Joe McEwing during Monday night’s game, and many speculated that the pitcher was unhappy with his team’s defensive alignment. Lynn says the debate was about something totally unrelated to baseball.

Lynn made his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings of a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers. At one point during Chicago’s 9-5 win, Lynn and McEwing were shown having a heated discussion in the dugout (video here).

Lynn was asked after the game about his animated disagreement with McEwing. The right-hander joked that the two men were arguing about which cut of steak is best.

Lance Lynn on his exchange with Joe McEwing: "He was trying to get me going. He kept telling me that filet is better than ribeye. I'm more of a ribeye and potatoes guy. He's a filet and like, Caesar salad. I just told him he was wrong, and then he went back to coaching third." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 14, 2022

That explains it.

Lynn is a passionate guy. We saw another example of that when he was furious over a substance check last season. Apparently he is just as enthusiastic about red meat.