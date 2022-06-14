 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 13, 2022

Video: Lance Lynn gets into it with White Sox coach

June 13, 2022
by Larry Brown

Lance Lynn talks with Joe McEwing

Lance Lynn got into it with one of the Chicago White Sox’s coaches during his team’s 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Lynn was making his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings and got a no-decision. Lynn allowed a home run to Willi Castro to lead off the game.

The White Sox pitcher seemed to be frustrated with some of the defensive positioning setups from the coaching staff and let third base coach Joe McEwing hear about it.

The big news would be if Lynn were actually happy about something. Remember how upset he got during a substance check last year (video in case you forgot).

The White Sox must be thrilled to have Lynn back especially after Michael Kopech left his start on Sunday due to a knee issue.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus