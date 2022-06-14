Video: Lance Lynn gets into it with White Sox coach

Lance Lynn got into it with one of the Chicago White Sox’s coaches during his team’s 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Lynn was making his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings and got a no-decision. Lynn allowed a home run to Willi Castro to lead off the game.

The White Sox pitcher seemed to be frustrated with some of the defensive positioning setups from the coaching staff and let third base coach Joe McEwing hear about it.

Lance Lynn is not happy. pic.twitter.com/QYhmAHfXUn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 13, 2022

The big news would be if Lynn were actually happy about something. Remember how upset he got during a substance check last year (video in case you forgot).

The White Sox must be thrilled to have Lynn back especially after Michael Kopech left his start on Sunday due to a knee issue.