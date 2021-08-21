 Skip to main content
Video: Manny Machado hit the hardest recorded home run by a Padre

August 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Manny Machado home run

Manny Machado smoked an absolute laser of a home run on Friday night. The ball was hit so hard it was measured as the hardest home run ever by a San Diego Padre in the StatCast era (since 2015).

Machado was batting in the bottom of the third inning against Philadelphia Phillies starter Matt Moore with a runner on first and one out. He took a 91-mph fastball outside and drilled a line drive home run to left.

The home run was measured at 119.6 mph off the bat, which is the fourth-hardest home run ever since StatCast began tracking in 2015.

Only Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have hit harder home runs than Machado since 2015. That’s impressive.

If you want a good laugh, here is one of Stanton’s hard home runs from 2018.

.

