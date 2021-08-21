Video: Manny Machado hit the hardest recorded home run by a Padre

Manny Machado smoked an absolute laser of a home run on Friday night. The ball was hit so hard it was measured as the hardest home run ever by a San Diego Padre in the StatCast era (since 2015).

Machado was batting in the bottom of the third inning against Philadelphia Phillies starter Matt Moore with a runner on first and one out. He took a 91-mph fastball outside and drilled a line drive home run to left.

The home run was measured at 119.6 mph off the bat, which is the fourth-hardest home run ever since StatCast began tracking in 2015.

MANNY MACHADO 119.6 mph HR That's the 4th-hardest hit HR tracked by Statcast (since 2015), behind only: 121.7 mph: Giancarlo Stanton, 8/9/18

121.3 mph: Giancarlo Stanton, 7/25/20

121.1 mph: Aaron Judge, 6/10/17 pic.twitter.com/unsroWAtHe — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 21, 2021

Only Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have hit harder home runs than Machado since 2015. That’s impressive.

If you want a good laugh, here is one of Stanton’s hard home runs from 2018.