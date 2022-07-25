Video: Manny Machado was so upset with Angel Hernandez

Manny Machado was so upset with Angel Hernandez during his San Diego Padres’ 8-5 loss to the New York Mets on “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Machado went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored in the loss. The San Diego third baseman was batting in the top of the sixth and had a 0-2 count. He did a check swing on a changeup inside. The pitch may have caught Machado in the hand, but that didn’t matter. On an appeal, first base umpire Hernandez said Machado went around with a swing and called him out.

Machado not happy Angel Hernandez rung him up pic.twitter.com/yKCXaLn8AJ — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 25, 2022

Machado was upset with the call and took out some frustration in the dugout.

Live look in at Manny Machado: pic.twitter.com/BUBbQjkT6U — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 25, 2022

Hernandez gets a lot of calls wrong, but what about that play? It’s hard to tell from that angle, but it didn’t look like some horrible call.

Machado was probably just upset because he was 2-for-2 and it was a scoreless game at the time. He felt he deserved to be on first base.