Video: Mark Melancon catches Ozzie Albies home run for second straight game

Mark Melancon and Ozzie Albies teamed up for a truly incredible feat for the second day in a row.

Albies homered in the top of the 9th inning of Game 2 of the NLCS between his Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night. His homer went into the bullpen in left-center, and Melancon was warming up yet again. This time Melancon had to run to make the catch.

Melancon celebrating with the high knees like Deion Sanders just made it that much better.

literally what how pic.twitter.com/EGOZBunpBV — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) October 14, 2020

The homer put Atlanta up 8-3.

In Game 1 on Monday, Albies also homered in the 9th inning. His home run ball went to Melancon, who was warming up in the bullpen and also made the catch.

The sheer improbability of this happening two days in a row is wild. Albies homering — let alone in the same inning when Melancon was warming up, and to the same part of the park — is crazy.