Video: Marlins have hilarious reaction to ending 37-inning scoreless streak

The Miami Marlins tied their franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings during Friday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates, and they celebrated accordingly after breaking their streak just an inning shy of the record.

The Marlins had runners on first and second with no outs trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas smacked a breaking ball down the left field line and into the corner, scoring one runner to tie the game at 1-1.

Rojas tossed his bat to the ground while running out of the box, turned to the dugout and broke out some crazy jazz hands in celebration to the delight of the broadcast. Third baseman Brian Anderson, who scored from second base, was captured aggressively high-fiving his teammates upon returning to the dugout.

Miguel Rojas and Brian Anderson's reactions to the Marlins snapping their scoreless streak are priceless 🤣@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/8GYudCzFRq — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) July 23, 2022

Entering Friday, Miami had not scored a run since the second inning of their 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 15. The Marlins were outscored 14-0 during the final two games of their three-game series against Philadelphia. They lost 8-0 to the Texas Rangers in a makeup game on Thursday. The team had been held scoreless in 34 straight innings heading into Friday, and failed to push a run across during the first three innings of Friday’s game. Miami’s first 37-inning scoreless streak came in 2013.

Rojas’ RBI seemed to open up the floodgates for the Marlins, who scored eight runs en route to a 8-1 victory.