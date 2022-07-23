 Skip to main content
Video: Marlins have hilarious reaction to ending 37-inning scoreless streak

July 22, 2022
by Alex Evans

Miguel Rojas celebrates after ending the Marlins' 37-inning scoreless streak with an RBI double.

The Miami Marlins tied their franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings during Friday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates, and they celebrated accordingly after breaking their streak just an inning shy of the record.

The Marlins had runners on first and second with no outs trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas smacked a breaking ball down the left field line and into the corner, scoring one runner to tie the game at 1-1.

Rojas tossed his bat to the ground while running out of the box, turned to the dugout and broke out some crazy jazz hands in celebration to the delight of the broadcast. Third baseman Brian Anderson, who scored from second base, was captured aggressively high-fiving his teammates upon returning to the dugout.

Entering Friday, Miami had not scored a run since the second inning of their 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 15. The Marlins were outscored 14-0 during the final two games of their three-game series against Philadelphia. They lost 8-0 to the Texas Rangers in a makeup game on Thursday. The team had been held scoreless in 34 straight innings heading into Friday, and failed to push a run across during the first three innings of Friday’s game. Miami’s first 37-inning scoreless streak came in 2013.

Rojas’ RBI seemed to open up the floodgates for the Marlins, who scored eight runs en route to a 8-1 victory.

