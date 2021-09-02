Video: Matt Vasgersian calls out ‘annoying’ screaming Yankees fan

Those who watched Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels on Bally Sports West TV were probably annoyed for much of the telecast by one loud fan.

Yes, a Yankees fan was heard screaming throughout the game, and the sound was captured by one of Bally Sports’ microphones. You couldn’t miss it. By the ninth inning, even Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian made note of it.

“A lot of Yankees fans have come west for this series and they finally have something to make noise about today,” Vasgersian said. “Including one very annoying screamer that we’ve heard all afternoon.”

She is loud pic.twitter.com/maU3jYLNfk — MLB News by Larry Brown Sports (@MLBNews_LBS) September 2, 2021

Imagine hearing that all game. It didn’t make for a fun fan experience.

At least the fan got to witness a win. The Yankees won 4-1 behind 15 strikeouts from Gerrit Cole to end a 4-game losing streak.