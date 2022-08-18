Video: Mets prospect homers in first career at-bat, and his family loved it

New York Mets prospect Brett Baty homered Wednesday in his first career at-bat, and his family loved it.

Baty was batting with a runner on second and nobody out in the top of the second inning with his Mets leading the Atlanta Braves 2-0. Baty got a 1-0 breaking ball from Jake Odorizzi and sent it out to deep right field for a 2-run home run.

BRETT BATY HAS HOMERED IN HIS FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE AT-BAT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EPwfc0BDzK — SNY (@SNYtv) August 17, 2022

What a joyous moment for Baty and his friends and family.

SNY of course had a camera on his family and captured their great reaction to the home run:

The reaction of Brett Baty's family to his first homer is everything pic.twitter.com/Zl0ydKWHIe — SNY (@SNYtv) August 17, 2022

That was awesome.

The No. 12 overall pick in 2019, Baty began the season at Double-A, hitting .312 with a .950 OPS. He batted .364 in six games at Triple-A prior to his callup to the big leagues. Now he joins the first place team in the NL East and will try to help them solidify their playoff chances.