Video: Michael Taylor gave Jacob Stallings a boost on this home run

April 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Michael Taylor Jacob Stallings

Jacob Stallings on Wednesday hit his first home run of the season, and he got a boost from his opponents.

Stallings was batting in the bottom of the fourth with his Pittsburgh Pirates trailing 6-2 to the Kansas City Royals. He sent a Mike Minor pitch to left-center that was close to going over the fence. Royals center fielder Michael Taylor leaped to make the catch, but he ended up carrying the ball over the wall.

Here’s what the ball looked like in real-time:

You could hardly tell what happened in real-time, but that slow-motion shows what Taylor did.

The Royals still won 9-6 and have the best record in MLB currently. Who saw that coming?

