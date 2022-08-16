Video: Mookie Betts goes viral for great gesture to young Dodgers fan

Mookie Betts went viral on Monday night for a great moment he shared with a young Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Betts’ Dodgers were playing against the Brewers in Milwaukee. A young Dodgers fan sitting beyond the fence in right field held up a sign asking to play catch with Betts.

“Mookie wanna play catch?” the sign said.

The Dodgers star saw the sign and obliged during the middle of the third inning.

Take a look at the cool videos:

Mookie Betts warms up in right field with a fan in the stands. pic.twitter.com/qiOG0cg1eM — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 16, 2022

Mookie playing catch with a young fan wearing his jersey pic.twitter.com/EAOebveRW0 — ⚾️🏀=🍺🦌 (@PRINCE_OF_MKE) August 16, 2022

That is awesome. The fan couldn’t believe what happened and put his hands over his head. He even got to keep the ball too!

What a great job by Betts connecting with the fan.