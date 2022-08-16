 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 15, 2022

Video: Mookie Betts goes viral for great gesture to young Dodgers fan

August 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Fan holds a Mookie Betts sign

Mookie Betts went viral on Monday night for a great moment he shared with a young Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Betts’ Dodgers were playing against the Brewers in Milwaukee. A young Dodgers fan sitting beyond the fence in right field held up a sign asking to play catch with Betts.

“Mookie wanna play catch?” the sign said.

The Dodgers star saw the sign and obliged during the middle of the third inning.

Take a look at the cool videos:

That is awesome. The fan couldn’t believe what happened and put his hands over his head. He even got to keep the ball too!

What a great job by Betts connecting with the fan.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus