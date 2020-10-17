Video: Mookie Betts robs Marcell Ozuna with great catch against wall

Mookie Betts made a great catch to rob Marcell Ozuna of extra bases in Game 6 of the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves were down 3-0 and had a runner on with two outs in the top of the fifth inning against Walker Buehler. Ozuna hit a breaking ball deep to right field. Betts drifted back and timed his leap perfectly to rob Ozuna of a big hit.

What a catch.

The Dodgers have been doing this throughout the postseason. Cody Bellinger in particular has been great with robbing home runs, highlighted by his catch against Fernando Tatis Jr. This time it was Betts making the catch to help keep the Braves off the board.

The Braves entered Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead.