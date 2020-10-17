 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 17, 2020

Video: Mookie Betts robs Marcell Ozuna with great catch against wall

October 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts made a great catch to rob Marcell Ozuna of extra bases in Game 6 of the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves were down 3-0 and had a runner on with two outs in the top of the fifth inning against Walker Buehler. Ozuna hit a breaking ball deep to right field. Betts drifted back and timed his leap perfectly to rob Ozuna of a big hit.

What a catch.

The Dodgers have been doing this throughout the postseason. Cody Bellinger in particular has been great with robbing home runs, highlighted by his catch against Fernando Tatis Jr. This time it was Betts making the catch to help keep the Braves off the board.

The Braves entered Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus