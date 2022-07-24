Video: Nick Castellanos has heated exchange with reporter

Nick Castellanos has struggled in his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies, and some fans showed their frustration with the veteran outfielder on Saturday night. Castellanos was asked about that after his team’s extra-innings loss to the Chicago Cubs. He did not appreciate the way the question was phrased.

Castellanos struck out to end the bottom of the eighth with the score tied 1-1 and the potential go-ahead run on third. The Phillies lost 6-2 in 10 innings. After his strikeout, Castellanos was booed by some fans at Citizens Bank Park. He was asked by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philly if he heard the boos. Castellanos sarcastically replied that he “lost my hearing” and called it a “stupid question.”

Salisbury defended himself and said Castellanos “should be able to handle a stupid question.” You can see the heated exchange below:

Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? pic.twitter.com/DcqmbIpz2e — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) July 24, 2022

A better question probably would have been, “How did it make you feel that Phillies fans booed you after your eighth-inning strikeout?” That is essentially what Salisbury was trying to ask, but he phrased it as a simple yes-or-no question.

A reporter followed up by asking Castellanos what it felt like to be booed at home. Castellanos said “it is what it is” and that he needs to get ready to play another game on Sunday.

Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million deal with Philadelphia last offseason. The career .275 hitter is batting just .245 in 83 games. His .657 OPS is his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2013. He went 0-for-4 in Saturday’s loss.

Phillies fans are right to want more from Castellanos, who hit .309 last season with 34 home runs and 100 RBI. He has not been nearly as productive in his first season in Philly.

H/T LBS reader Wardo