Video: Nick Castellanos hit another completely awkward home run

Nick Castellanos can’t stop hitting home runs. And the guy seems to have a knack for hitting them at the most awkward times.

Castellanos tied the Cincinnati Reds’ 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday at two with a home run in the seventh. His home run came during the middle of the Royals announcer’s eulogy to World War II veteran George A. Gorman.

Nick Castellanos just doesn’t care LMAO pic.twitter.com/9p0ncWxwKf — k y (@StunnaKy) July 6, 2021

Gorman is the father of Royals longtime equipment manager Patrick Gorman.

So what does this have to do with Castellanos?

This is the second time he has homered during an odd time in a broadcast.

Last year, Castellanos’ home run came during the middle of Thom Brennaman’s apology for using a gay slur.

Play-by-play announcers would be best advised to avoid doing anything other than focus on Castellanos’ at-bats while he’s at the plate.