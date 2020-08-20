Thom Brennaman apologizes for using gay slur during game broadcast

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman issued an apology on Wednesday after being heard using a gay slur on air earlier in the day.

Brennaman is the TV announcer for the Reds and was tasked with calling a doubleheader between Cincinnati and Kansas City. Towards the end of the first game of the doubleheader, he was heard saying the “f-g capitals of the world” prior to reading a promo for the pregame show ahead of the second game of the doubleheader.

It seemed pretty evident that Brennaman did not realize he was live on air at the time and that he was caught on a hot mic.

The clip went viral online, leading Brennaman to address the matter during the second game. The 56-year-old announcer did not try to deny using the homophobic slur and instead apologized.

In his apology, which came during the fifth inning, Brennaman begged for forgiveness.

Apology from Brennmanan

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I am so very very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” Brennaman said, before his apology was interrupted by a home run.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds, I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at FOX. I want to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for FOX Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am.

“That is not who I am. It never has been. And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness. Jim Day will take you the rest of the way home.”

Jim Day takes over

Jim Day took over the call of the game for Brennaman. Day typically serves as the pre and postgame shows for the Reds on FOX Sports Ohio. It’s unclear where the Reds go from here.

Transcription via Awful Announcing