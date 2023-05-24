Video of squirrel at Yankee Stadium gets great remix

Yankee Stadium played host to an unlikely star on Tuesday in the form of a runaway squirrel. The critter quickly went viral, and produced some fantastic videos online.

The squirrel made its appearance in the second inning of Tuesday’s game against Baltimore, and it quickly traveled along the top of the outfield fence right in front of some fans. The fan reactions were the best part, as several could be seen expressing genuine shock.

Perhaps the best remix came from the Dan Le Batard Show, which posted video of the squirrel in slow motion accompanied by the opera piece “O Fortuna.”

pic.twitter.com/1Z2W1OQfDO — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 24, 2023

It’s the flying leap that really sells it.

The Yankees went on to win the game in dramatic fashion by tying it in the 9th and walking it off in the 10th. The squirrel might just be the team’s answer to the New York Mets’ “rally rat” now.