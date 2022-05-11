Mets get lift from ‘Rally Rat’ against Nationals
While we have heard of “Rally Cat” and “Rally Squirrel” before, these good luck charms are starting to get a little bit ridiculous.
The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals got an unexpected visitor during their game on Tuesday — a rat that ran across the outfield grass in the sixth inning.
A Rat has made its way to DC @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/qpyb6pPccS
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 11, 2022
No, this was not a promo for the new “Stuart Little” movie. But it did end up sparking the Mets, who ended up breaking the 2-2 tie with a sac fly from James McCann on the very next pitch after the rat appeared. They also tacked on another run in the ninth inning and won the game 4-2.
That led to Mets fans embracing the power and prestige of “Rally Rat.”
The rally rat wanted to deliver you a Mets W 🐭 pic.twitter.com/cj8GAIKaUd
— SNY (@SNYtv) May 11, 2022
#RallyRat pic.twitter.com/E56S7UAB5c
— Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 11, 2022
Love this rally Rat pic.twitter.com/oTBxVpvtvA
— julie megill (aka Mama Megill) (@julsmegill) May 11, 2022
WE GOT A RALLY RAT! 🐀 #LGM pic.twitter.com/HXGjxzSxs6
— GENY Mets Report (@genymets) May 11, 2022
The Mets are a division-leading 21-10 this season, so they have been doing pretty well for themselves, rodents notwithstanding. But “Rally Rat” has to be the wildest creature on a baseball field since this one at a college game.