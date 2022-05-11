Mets get lift from ‘Rally Rat’ against Nationals

While we have heard of “Rally Cat” and “Rally Squirrel” before, these good luck charms are starting to get a little bit ridiculous.

The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals got an unexpected visitor during their game on Tuesday — a rat that ran across the outfield grass in the sixth inning.

A Rat has made its way to DC @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/qpyb6pPccS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 11, 2022

No, this was not a promo for the new “Stuart Little” movie. But it did end up sparking the Mets, who ended up breaking the 2-2 tie with a sac fly from James McCann on the very next pitch after the rat appeared. They also tacked on another run in the ninth inning and won the game 4-2.

That led to Mets fans embracing the power and prestige of “Rally Rat.”

The rally rat wanted to deliver you a Mets W 🐭 pic.twitter.com/cj8GAIKaUd — SNY (@SNYtv) May 11, 2022

Love this rally Rat pic.twitter.com/oTBxVpvtvA — julie megill (aka Mama Megill) (@julsmegill) May 11, 2022

The Mets are a division-leading 21-10 this season, so they have been doing pretty well for themselves, rodents notwithstanding. But “Rally Rat” has to be the wildest creature on a baseball field since this one at a college game.