Video: Pete Walker goes nuts on Joe West, gets ejected

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker went nuts on umpire Joe West and got ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Jays lost the finale of a three-game series with the Rays 7-1. Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki was ejected for hitting Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch in the eighth inning. The hit-by-pitch was retribution for Kiermaier taking a dropped scouting report card the Blue Jays had made. Tampa Bay declined to return the dropped scouting report card to Toronto, which upset the Blue Jays.

One of the best parts about Wednesday’s ejection was seeing Walker go nuts on West.

Man, was he heated!

Toronto had really no basis for being so upset when it was their catcher who dropped the scouting report. It becomes fair game as soon as you drop it on the playing field. And that pitch was absolutely intentional, so Toronto really has no argument.

Walker apparently was upset because Toronto was going to change pitchers anyway.

Charlie Montoyo: "The moment that happened, I knew he was going to get thrown out. I also understood why the Rays got upset." Says the reason why Pete Walker got upset was that they were going to use another pitcher. #BlueJays #BlueJaysOnSN — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 22, 2021

But Jays fans probably love the passion coming from Walker.