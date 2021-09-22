Video: Blue Jays throw at Kevin Kiermaier over card incident

The Toronto Blue Jays still had some lingering bad feelings toward the Tampa Bay Rays over what has been dubbed “cardgate.”

The issue started Monday, when Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier picked up a card that included all the scouting reports for Tampa Bay’s hitters. Keirmaier kept the card, which had been dropped by Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, and the team refused to return it. Kiermaier claimed he had initially picked up the card believing it was his, but refused to give it back once the team had it.

The Blue Jays were angered by the whole situation, and they took matters into their own hands on Wednesday. Reliever Ryan Borucki hit Kiermaier in the back with a pitch, leading both benches to clear.

Ryan Borucki hits Kevin Kiermaier in the back with a pitch in the 8th inning pic.twitter.com/cd8yC056OQ — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 22, 2021

Borucki was ultimately ejected from the game, which set off Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker.

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was livid after Ryan Borucki was ejected. Will Borucki get suspended for hitting Kiermaier? pic.twitter.com/lk9m43bkeI — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 22, 2021

It’s pretty silly that Walker is upset about this. If a pitcher throws at a batter, they run the risk of being ejected. It’s hard to imagine anyone would dispute that Borucki’s pitch was intentional given the circumstances.

The Blue Jays will probably consider the issue settled at this point, but don’t be surprised if this just makes the Rays angrier. The two teams do not meet again during the regular season. Intriguingly, however, there is a real chance these two teams could meet in the ALDS. The Rays currently hold the best record in the AL, while the Blue Jays are in line for a wild card spot. If Toronto can get that and win the Wild Card playoff while the Rays clinch the best record, they’d be in line to play again.