Video: Phillies announcer had highly unfortunate slip of tongue during game

The Philadelphia Phillies are fourth in their division right now, and things aren’t going much better for them in the broadcast booth either.

While on the call for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Phillies announcer Kevin Stocker had an extremely unfortunate slip of the tongue. Between batters, Stocker was reading off a promo for an upcoming Dick Allen bobblehead giveaway sponsored by Johnson Controls. Regrettably though, Stocker got his words mixed up and accidentally ended up saying “d–khead” instead before quickly correcting himself.

Take a listen (but obviously watch out for the language).

Kevin Stocker was trying to say "A Johnson Controls Dick Allen bobble figurine." That's not exactly what he said.pic.twitter.com/r8h3cCJuCw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 2, 2023

You have to feel for Stocker there. With a name like “Dick Allen” being sponsored by a company called “Johnson Controls” … well that’s pretty much entrapment right there.

The Phillies would go on to lose the game to the Dodgers 13-4 to fall to .500 on the season (15-15). If there is any saving grace for Stocker though, at least it wasn’t as inappropriate of an error as the one that aired on this other MLB broadcast last season.