Twins broadcast airs hilariously unfortunate image

The universe has one wicked sense of humor, as the Minnesota Twins broadcast learned the hard way over the weekend.

Bally Sports North, the Twins’ TV network, aired a video package in honor of retired former Minnesota star Dan Gladden, who was officially inducted to the Twins Hall of Fame on Sunday. Unfortunately, the video glitched at an extremely inopportune time while playing a highlight of Gladden from the 1991 World Series against the Atlanta Braves. The timing of the glitch made it look like Gladden was doing, well, something rather inappropriate.

Take a gander.

The Twins video package for Dan Gladden got stuck in a loop at a *very* unfortunate spot and I am dead 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UMJ4jQX4Nt — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 21, 2022

Here is the full video tribute (where the glitch can be seen at the 1:52 mark)

Of course, it was just a network error and not an accurate representation of what Gladden was doing at the time (fortunately). But that will not serve as much solace for Bally Sports North, who already got roasted over another on-air misfire earlier in the week.