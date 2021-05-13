Video: Ramon Laureano blows up on umpire after bad strikeout call

Ramon Laureano was ejected from Wednesday night’s Oakland A’s-Boston Red Sox game after becoming upset with a bad call.

Laureano was batting in the top of the third inning with a runner on first, two outs and the game tied at one. Eduardo Rodriguez had a 1-2 count and threw a fastball inside on Laureano. Home plate umpire Ryan Wills called it a strike to end the half-inning even though the ball was very inside.

Take a look:

Ramón Laureano was just ejected after arguing this call pic.twitter.com/OMOjGxSHbX — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 13, 2021

Laureano was tossed from the game after understandably getting upset with the call. However, his mini-meltdown went too far and cost him his ability to remain in the game.

You can see just how badly the pitch missed the zone:

Yeah, I would be upset too if I got called out on that pitch.