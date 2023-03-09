Awesome video shows Rangers pitcher singing Venezuelan anthem at WBC

On top of being an All-Star on the mound, Martin Perez has an impressive set of pipes as well.

An awesome video went viral Wednesday of the Texas Rangers pitcher Perez singing the national anthem of his native Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic. Perez and the Venezuelan team played the Houston Astros in an exhibition tune-up for the WBC.

Here is the video of Perez’s national anthem.

Perez knocked that out of the park. Even more impressive than Perez’s superb singing voice is the fact that he did the anthem entirely acapella.

The left-hander Perez was a first-time MLB All-Star in 2022, going 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA and 169 strikeouts over 32 starts for Texas. While the Rangers added a number of more talented pitchers this offseason, clearly none of them have the vocal ability that Perez does.