Video: Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo lost a ball in the lights so badly

The Boston Red Sox lost 12-5 to the New York Yankees on Friday, and it’s no wonder why after watching a play by Christian Arroyo in the outfield.

Arroyo’s Red Sox were down 5-2 in the top of the third with Joey Gallo up and runners on second and third. Gallo hit a fly ball to right field for what should have been the second out. But Arroyo lost the ball in the lights and had no idea where it was.

Here's the Red Sox broadcast reacting to Arroyo losing the ballpic.twitter.com/2Hk3qxP3XI — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) July 9, 2022

The ball dropped well behind Arroyo, allowing both runners to score. Gallo even tried to stretch things into an inside-the-park home run, but he was thrown out at home.

Still, the blunder by Arroyo allowed the Yankees to take a 7-2 lead.

Some fan at the game said that they lost track of the ball too, so they understood Arroyo’s position.

Christian Arroyo is gonna catch some heat for losing that ball, but, As a Yankees fan, I gotta say I saw it off the bat and lost it too. So did the guy behind me in the bleachers. The ball absolutely teleported. pic.twitter.com/NfHbViFVlz — quinnen thrilliams (@blessyathankya1) July 9, 2022

Arroyo has been an infielder throughout his MLB career and is just now being asked to play the outield. So maybe this is the consequence of trying a new position. But that’s still very embarrassing to see during a Major League game.