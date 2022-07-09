 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 9, 2022

Video: Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo lost a ball in the lights so badly

July 9, 2022
by Larry Brown

Christian Arroyo misses a ball

The Boston Red Sox lost 12-5 to the New York Yankees on Friday, and it’s no wonder why after watching a play by Christian Arroyo in the outfield.

Arroyo’s Red Sox were down 5-2 in the top of the third with Joey Gallo up and runners on second and third. Gallo hit a fly ball to right field for what should have been the second out. But Arroyo lost the ball in the lights and had no idea where it was.

The ball dropped well behind Arroyo, allowing both runners to score. Gallo even tried to stretch things into an inside-the-park home run, but he was thrown out at home.

Still, the blunder by Arroyo allowed the Yankees to take a 7-2 lead.

Some fan at the game said that they lost track of the ball too, so they understood Arroyo’s position.

Arroyo has been an infielder throughout his MLB career and is just now being asked to play the outield. So maybe this is the consequence of trying a new position. But that’s still very embarrassing to see during a Major League game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus