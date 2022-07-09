Video: Reds beat Rays on bizarre walk-off balk in extras

The Cincinnati Reds had one of the more unique walk-off wins of the season Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Rays reliever Matt Wisler had a 1-2 count on Reds outfielder and number nine hitter, Tyler Naquin. While Wisler was receiving the sign from catcher Francisco Mejia, home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso stepped out from behind the catcher, pointed to Wisler and then called a balk. The balk allowed Reds catcher Mark Kolozsvary to score the game-winning run to give the Reds a 2-1 victory.

Wisler looked expectedly shocked on the mound, as cameras showed him with his arms outstretched while the Reds mobbed Kolozsvary at home plate. Rays manager Kevin Cash ran out to argue the call, although balks are not reviewable.

After the game, Cash revealed to reporters the explanation that he was given for the call.

“I didn’t see anything,” Cash said. “I wasn’t looking at [Wisler], but I did hear that there might have been a flinch. I gotta go back and look. But Edwin [Moscoso] at home plate and also the second base umpire Lance Barrett, they said that he flinched and that it was a balk.”

After the called balk to end the game, Kevin Cash talks about the confusion of the final call, the missed opportunity in the 10th, the pitcher's duel, and more. #RaysUp | @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/XnqceOwgW6 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) July 9, 2022

A walk-off balk hadn’t occurred in the majors since the Seattle Mariners walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers on a balk in 2018. Friday was the first time in franchise history that the Rays lost on a walk-off balk.