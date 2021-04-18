 Skip to main content
Video: Reds prospect hits home run on crazy swing

April 18, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Robbie Tenerowicz home run

Cincinnati Reds prospect Robbie Tenerowicz may not be the next Babe Ruth or Barry Bonds, but there is one thing we can tell you about the infielder — he will never get cheated on a swing.

Tenerowicz hit a home run in a Reds minor league game recently on an absolutely wild swing. He swung so hard and at such an exaggerated upward angle that he nearly fell over. Check it out:

Fortunately there were no commercial jets flying lower than 30,000 feet above the ballpark, because that ball probably could have taken one out.

Tenerowicz hit just .216 with four home runs in 77 Double-A games last season, so belting monster shots like that is not a regular occurence for him. That doesn’t make it any less impressive.

