Video: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit home run while falling down

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is known for his incredible balance and power among other skills. Those abilities were on full display Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning to the Milwaukee Brewers in Atlanta, Acuña mashed a 450-foot home run over the wall in center field to make it a 2-1 game.

The home run, his first since coming back from a torn ACL in 2021, was impressive on its own, but even more so considering Acuña hit it while falling to the ground on his back.

Here’s another angle:

Ronnie when he sees his new home run swing 😁 pic.twitter.com/OpYWBGevTk — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 7, 2022

The 24-year-old finished the day 1-for-4 with the one home run and RBI. Since returning to the team on April 28, Acuña is hitting .207 with six hits and 3 RBI in seven games.

Before his injury in 2021, Acuna was playing like a potential MVP. In 82 games, he had hit .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBI.

Acuña’s home run was one of the bright spots in Atlanta’s 6-3 loss to the Brewers.

The Braves have struggled mightily so far this season. At 12-16, they are already seven games back of the division-leading New York Mets, and have yet to put together a three-game winning streak.

The team has been in this situation before, however, so it’s too early to panic. Last season, the Braves got off to a 12-14 start in April and were 44-45 at the All-Star break before going on to win the World Series.