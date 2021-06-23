Video: Sergio Romo was so disrespectful to umpire during substance check

Sergio Romo treated an umpire disrespectfully during a foreign substance check on Tuesday night.

Romo pitched the seventh inning of the Oakland A’s 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers. He gave up a home run and struck out one in his inning of work. Afterwards, he faced his mandatory foreign substance check and was a jerk to the umpire.

Romo tossed off his hat and undid his belt buckle, dropping his pants.

Oakland A’s reliever Sergio Romo was checked for “sticky stuff” and might have upstaged Max Scherzer in the process. pic.twitter.com/wL1jqt4CgE — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) June 23, 2021

There is no reason for all of that. Pitchers no full well that being checked is now part of the game. Least of all, there is no reason to be a jerk to an umpire for having to enforce a rule they did not create.

A’s manager Bob Melvin seemed to recognize that and tried to cover for Romo’s behavior.

Bob Melvin credits the umpires for doing a good job with the checks, said Sergio Romo was playing around when he pulled his pants down: “That won’t happen again. The playful side came out. I don’t think he meant anything by it. But umpires are trying to do their job as well.” — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) June 23, 2021

Max Scherzer displayed similar behavior on Tuesday. There was a big difference in the situation. Scherzer had to do an additional check at the insistence of an opposing manager. Scherzer’s dismissive actions were directed towards Joe Girardi. Romo’s check was routine, and he was taking it out on the wrong person.