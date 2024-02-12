 Skip to main content
Video emerges of Shohei Ohtani’s first swings since surgery

February 12, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Shohei Ohtani being introduced by the Dodgers

Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani is introduced at a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani seems to be right on track as a hitter for Opening Day 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani entered the batting cage on Monday for his first on-field swings since his elbow surgery last September. Ohtani looked just like his usual self in terms of both the fluidity and the power on his swing.

Take a look at the footage from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic (Ardaya also said Ohtani deposited several baseballs over the fence during the session).

Ohtani later told reporters that his swings felt “really good” and that he was confident about his availability at DH for Opening Day.

The reigning AL MVP said a few days ago that he was back to around 100 percent effort on his swing.

Ohtani’s elbow surgery will cost him the entire 2024 campaign as a pitcher, which is still a concern since Ohtani already had a Tommy John procedure on the same elbow in 2018. But at least in terms of Ohtani the hitter, he is looking good right now and ready to proceed with his unexpected approach to spring training.

Shohei Ohtani
