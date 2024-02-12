Video emerges of Shohei Ohtani’s first swings since surgery

Shohei Ohtani seems to be right on track as a hitter for Opening Day 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani entered the batting cage on Monday for his first on-field swings since his elbow surgery last September. Ohtani looked just like his usual self in terms of both the fluidity and the power on his swing.

Take a look at the footage from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic (Ardaya also said Ohtani deposited several baseballs over the fence during the session).

Shohei Ohtani’s first on-field swing post-surgery: pic.twitter.com/bPIdQTn4hp — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 12, 2024

Ohtani later told reporters that his swings felt “really good” and that he was confident about his availability at DH for Opening Day.

Shohei Ohtani on his batting practice today: "I felt like the swings were feeling really good, which is a really good sign. I think it’s trending towards me being ready for Opening Day.” — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 12, 2024

The reigning AL MVP said a few days ago that he was back to around 100 percent effort on his swing.

Shohei Ohtani said he is swinging at around 100 percent effort right now. Next step is either facing live pitching or facing velocity off a machine. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 9, 2024

Ohtani’s elbow surgery will cost him the entire 2024 campaign as a pitcher, which is still a concern since Ohtani already had a Tommy John procedure on the same elbow in 2018. But at least in terms of Ohtani the hitter, he is looking good right now and ready to proceed with his unexpected approach to spring training.