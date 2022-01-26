Video shows David Ortiz’s reaction to Hall of Fame call

There is only one member of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class: David Ortiz.

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling all failed to make the 75 percent voting cut and are off the ballot. Ortiz made it in his first year with 77.9 percent of the vote (full results).

Ortiz was hanging with countryman and fellow former Boston Red Sox star Pedro Martinez when he got the call from the Hall. You can see his reaction in this video:

Papi was loving it. And in his true fashion, of course he had a flamboyant shirt and some big chains.

Now that Ortiz is in the Hall of Fame, his next course of action is deciding whether to go in with a Twins or Red Sox hat.