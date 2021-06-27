Video: Taylor Trammell celebrated go-ahead HR with double bat flip

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell had himself an outstanding game on Sunday, and he celebrated in style.

The Mariners’ game against the Chicago White Sox was suspended on Saturday due to rain. They finished on Sunday as part of a double-header, and Trammell homered twice in the first game. The second home run broke a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning. Trammell punctuated it with a double bat flip.

Trammell first flipped the bat and caught it, then flipped it again. Check it out:

In addition to his two home runs, Trammell also made an outstanding play in center field to preserve Seattle’s 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth.

Great job by Taylor Trammell tracking this one down in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/xYN9fdPFzX — Justin Groc (@jgroc) June 27, 2021

Trammell’s bat flip certainly wasn’t the most ferocious one we’ve seen all year, as that honor belongs to a minor league player. It was perhaps the most creative, and we don’t want to hear anything about “unwritten rules.” He earned it.