Video: Minor leaguer unleashes insane bat flip

Minor leaguer Luis Santana had an incredible night at the plate in the Asheville Tourists’ win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday, and he was not exactly quiet about it.

Santana went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in the 11-4 victory. After his second homer, which came in only the third inning, Santana unleashed one of the most ferocious bat flips you will ever see.

Santana woke up this morning and chose violence.. And we are absolutely here for it. pic.twitter.com/WUs7WXdB0G — Asheville Tourists (@GoTourists) May 7, 2021

That was really more of a bat launch than a bat flip. We haven’t seen a bat flip that crazy since this high schooler celebrated his walk-off grand slam.

Baseball purists will probably say what Santana did was uncalled for, but we’re all for it. As Bryce Harper and some other MLB superstars would tell you, keeping the ball in the park is the best way to avoid watching hitters celebrate like that.