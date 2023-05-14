Video of Tim Anderson talking at first base goes viral

A video of Tim Anderson talking at first base during Sunday’s Chicago White Sox game went viral because people were trying to figure out what he said.

Anderson went 1-for-5 in the White Sox’s 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros. He singled in the fifth inning and was on first but didn’t try to take second on a pitch down to Andrew Benintendi. The fans booed, and Anderson shook his head, which led some to think Anderson had said “I hate this place” while on base.

Did Tim Anderson say “I hate this place” ? @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/4ByaU4YgLG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 14, 2023

However, closer readings sure made it seem like he was saying “I hate this pitch clock.”

If Anderson dislikes the pitch clock, he wouldn’t be alone.

Some players have complained about it because it takes away the cat-and-mouse game between pitchers and hitters. Anderson is batting .260 this season, which is below his career average of .287. He could have been thankful for his hit and expressing frustration about the pitch clock to Astros first baseman Jose Abreu.

Whatever the case, Anderson sure didn’t seem to be saying he hated Chicago, which is what many online thought he had said.